Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,453 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,274 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.1% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. 686,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,336. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.