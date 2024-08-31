Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGK. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,473,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 23,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,085,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $314.67. 586,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,069. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.10 and a 52-week high of $330.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.20.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

