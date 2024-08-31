Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,412 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLTR. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 801,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 786,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 755,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,275,000 after buying an additional 83,145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FLTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $25.47. 549,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,909. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $25.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

