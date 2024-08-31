Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.44

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.44 and last traded at C$2.44, with a volume of 383427 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$745.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.