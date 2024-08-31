Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Tops $40.07 on Top Exchanges

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $137.58 million and $21.65 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Banana Gun has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. One Banana Gun token can currently be bought for $40.07 or 0.00067929 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,957 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,408 tokens. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot. Banana Gun’s official website is bananagun.io.

Buying and Selling Banana Gun

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,957.48466454 with 3,433,407.64791425 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 40.06637641 USD and is down -3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $24,825,914.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Gun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Gun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banana Gun using one of the exchanges listed above.

