Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.94

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.94 and traded as high as $10.01. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 788,084 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Price Performance

Banco BBVA Argentina Increases Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.5134 per share. This is a boost from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous — dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Banco BBVA Argentina’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,467,000. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 2nd quarter worth $11,293,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the first quarter valued at about $501,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 152,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Banco BBVA Argentina during the first quarter worth about $413,000.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and pledge loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Featured Stories

