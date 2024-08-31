Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) PT Lowered to $126.00 at Barclays

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $132.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $119.75.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal Trading Up 0.8 %
Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.25%.
Institutional Trading of Bank of Montreal
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. Canoe Financial LP grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 300,456.3% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 105,510,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,439,190,000 after buying an additional 105,475,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,617,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,402,000 after acquiring an additional 544,767 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 19,225,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,761,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,231,564,000 after buying an additional 692,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,872,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $976,870,000 after buying an additional 5,729,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.
About Bank of Montreal
Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Montreal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- The Solar Stock Battle: Is Daqo or JinkoSolar Your Next Big Win?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Are These Chinese Stocks a Buy? Michael Burry’s Top Picks Say Yes
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Five Below Stock Faces Challenges Despite Strong Revenue Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.