Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Lowered to C$127.00 at National Bankshares

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$131.00 to C$127.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$135.00 to C$130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$141.00 to C$124.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a C$122.00 price target on Bank of Montreal and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$121.00.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE BMO opened at C$112.71 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$102.67 and a 52 week high of C$133.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$82.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$116.08 and a 200-day moving average price of C$122.52.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The bank reported C$2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C($0.15). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of C$7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 11.472973 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.