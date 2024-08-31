Bank OZK Has $4.92 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bank OZK increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 2.1% of Bank OZK’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Bank OZK’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $41,416,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,579,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $196.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,820,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,441,654. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $198.30.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 183.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

