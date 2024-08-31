Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Down 28.3% in August

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the July 31st total of 73,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason E. Estes sold 4,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $184,561.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,651,603.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $1,153,684. Company insiders own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank7 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank7

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSVN. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank7 by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 113,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank7 by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Bank7 in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank7 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank7 by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank7 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,741. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $371.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.40.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $24.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Bank7 had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Bank7 Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bank7’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

View Our Latest Research Report on BSVN

About Bank7

(Get Free Report)

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.