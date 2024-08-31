BankUnited, Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BankUnited in a report released on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.72. The consensus estimate for BankUnited’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BKU. Hovde Group raised their price target on BankUnited from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BankUnited from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $34.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.40.

BankUnited Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE BKU opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.35. BankUnited has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average of $29.88.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. BankUnited had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. BankUnited’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Transactions at BankUnited

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,371. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William S. Rubenstein sold 7,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $303,314.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,576.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,500 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $127,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,507 shares of company stock valued at $802,400 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKU. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 307.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Featured Articles

