Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 10,052 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,141,890,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,372,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $59,087,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 784,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,517,000 after acquiring an additional 245,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DLR stock traded up $2.11 on Friday, hitting $151.61. 3,050,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day moving average of $145.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.94 and a fifty-two week high of $162.58.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.