Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $2,268,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,946,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $2,268,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,946,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,473,313.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,736 shares of company stock worth $46,330,112. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $77.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,591,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,584. The company has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Moderna from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised Moderna from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.79.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

