Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 1,057 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $9,849,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,573.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total value of $717,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,137 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,408.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,636 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, reaching $179.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,580. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.51. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.61 and a 12-month high of $194.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 74.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

