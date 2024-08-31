Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,543 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.09% of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,670,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 378.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,947,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,169 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 113.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,755,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,325 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 132.0% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 833,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 474,067 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,458,000.
Shares of SQQQ traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.20. 152,042,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,652,094. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
