Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,586 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,804,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,753,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,233,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,340,589,000 after purchasing an additional 439,954 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,849,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,257,751,000 after purchasing an additional 531,170 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,606,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $990,526,000 after buying an additional 1,784,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after buying an additional 368,859 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.55. 1,362,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $290.38. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

