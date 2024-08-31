Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 12,613 Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Free Report) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,613 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned 0.33% of Invesco China Technology ETF worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,000. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 95.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,115 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 182.5% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of CQQQ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.00. The stock had a trading volume of 93,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,479. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.40 million, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.22.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

