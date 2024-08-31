Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 8,077 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,925 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 8,077 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,501 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 15,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 0.4% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in NIKE by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.32. 13,755,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,453,677. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $70.75 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NIKE from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

