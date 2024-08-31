Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,871 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 813 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Leidos were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,509,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the second quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,063,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 33.2% during the second quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Leidos Stock Up 0.7 %

LDOS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.51. 1,072,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,344. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.78. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $158.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.04 per share, for a total transaction of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.