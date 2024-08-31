Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 5.8 %
Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.
About Baosheng Media Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Baosheng Media Group
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.