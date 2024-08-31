Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) Short Interest Down 12.9% in August

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Down 5.8 %

Baosheng Media Group stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. Baosheng Media Group has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.86.

Get Baosheng Media Group alerts:

About Baosheng Media Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

Receive News & Ratings for Baosheng Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baosheng Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.