Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has a $693.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,090.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nomura Securities downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $930.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $840.36.

SMCI stock opened at $437.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $706.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $832.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $226.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

Super Micro Computer shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Century Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $344,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

