Barclays Trims HP (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price to $32.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. HP has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 377.9% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

