Barrington Research Increases Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Price Target to $119.00

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barrington Research from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cimpress’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

CMPR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Cimpress alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMPR

Cimpress Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR opened at $98.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.86. Cimpress has a twelve month low of $57.01 and a twelve month high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cimpress will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $2,372,678.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $3,496,281. 17.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth $202,000. Optimist Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cimpress in the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

(Get Free Report)

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cimpress Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimpress and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.