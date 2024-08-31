Base Carbon (OTC:BCBNF) Trading 0.7% Higher

Base Carbon Inc. (OTC:BCBNF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 22,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 60,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.
Base Carbon Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.35.
About Base Carbon
Base Carbon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of capital, development expertise, and management operating resources to projects involved primarily in voluntary carbon markets and the broader environmental markets. It engages with corporations, sovereign entities, academic institutions, and carbon reduction project developers to produce and commercialize verified carbon credits.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Base Carbon
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Base Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.