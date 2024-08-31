Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,981 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBWI. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 976,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 35,261 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,936,000 after buying an additional 56,764 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 46.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 41,995 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,618,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,398,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BBWI stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,164,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,692. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 40.00% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

