Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BBWI. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $52.99.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 40.00%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,995,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at $101,669,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 10,448,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,471 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,903,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth $58,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

