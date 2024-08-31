Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.79

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.79 and traded as high as C$4.99. Baytex Energy shares last traded at C$4.95, with a volume of 4,261,207 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BTE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.35.

Baytex Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.33, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.79.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.04 billion. Baytex Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy Corp. will post 0.4199288 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Baytex Energy’s payout ratio is currently -13.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Chadwick Kalmakoff purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.61 per share, with a total value of C$46,100.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

