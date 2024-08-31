Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Up 13.7% in August

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, a growth of 13.7% from the July 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 425,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BZH stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 253,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,090. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $986.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $34.89.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

In other news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $414,561.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,028.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. USA Financial Formulas boosted its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4,947.1% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

