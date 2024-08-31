Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC cut its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,641,000 after acquiring an additional 68,509 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 402,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $11,998,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $242.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.06. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $283.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.19. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.70%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

