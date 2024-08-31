Bellevue Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,011,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,290,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,932 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 800,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,604,000 after purchasing an additional 427,232 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 763,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 704,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 81,638 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.04. 314,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,356. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $45.06 and a 12 month high of $49.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

