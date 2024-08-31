Bellevue Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $157,496,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,802,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,388 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 849.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,192,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 20,399,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,660,000 after purchasing an additional 695,205 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $38,875,000.

Shares of IWR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.60. 609,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,261,182. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $86.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

