Benchmark Boosts CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD) Price Target to $4.50

CareCloud (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CareCloud Stock Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. CareCloud has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get CareCloud alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareCloud

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareCloud stock. Heron Bay Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCLD – Free Report) by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,329 shares during the quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management owned approximately 0.21% of CareCloud worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Medical Practice Management. The company's portfolio of proprietary software and business services includes technology-enabled business solutions; cloud-based software; digital health services; healthcare IT professional services and staffing; and medical practice management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareCloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareCloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.