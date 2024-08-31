Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,573.0% during the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 596,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,213,000 after purchasing an additional 560,567 shares during the period. Certuity LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,808,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,064,933. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 11.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

