Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 26,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 44,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 80.2% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Essential Utilities by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,754,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,811,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $87,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,425.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $38.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,873,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.76 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WTRG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

