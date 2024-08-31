Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $737,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.70 on Friday, hitting $365.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,706,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,301. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.83. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $256.01 and a twelve month high of $382.82. The company has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

