Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.13.

Novartis stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 902,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,403. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

