Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $6,334,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.8 %

ICE stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,067,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,546. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $161.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total transaction of $55,746.35. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.13, for a total value of $55,746.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,471 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,792.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,909.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,346 shares of company stock worth $9,472,911 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $159.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

