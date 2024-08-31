Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,213 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,213 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,222,851.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $1,674,847.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 415,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,222,851.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,332,089 shares of company stock worth $422,145,654. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $77.23. The stock had a trading volume of 23,229,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417,189. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $77.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day moving average is $64.67. The company has a market cap of $621.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.64.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

