Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 166 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Dollar General by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar General by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DG. Argus cut their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.48.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of DG stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.97. 21,069,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,777. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.05. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $82.68 and a 1 year high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

