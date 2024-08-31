Biechele Royce Advisors Sells 4,219 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Biechele Royce Advisors cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,219 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery makes up approximately 0.8% of Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $7.84. 25,025,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,095,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

