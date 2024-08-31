Biechele Royce Advisors Trims Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Biechele Royce Advisors lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,729 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 47.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,605 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306,158 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $33,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 127.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,662 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 56.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TJX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.27. 6,369,587 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,519. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The firm has a market cap of $132.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.15.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

