BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,100 shares, a growth of 140.6% from the July 31st total of 153,400 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 447,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BIMI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54. BIMI has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $4.13.

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

