bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the July 31st total of 708,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 108,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of bioAffinity Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
bioAffinity Technologies Trading Down 3.2 %
Institutional Trading of bioAffinity Technologies
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in bioAffinity Technologies stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of bioAffinity Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIAF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 22,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.20% of bioAffinity Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
About bioAffinity Technologies
bioAffinity Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing non-invasive diagnostic tests and targeted cancer therapeutics. The company offers CyPath lung, a diagnostic test, for early detection of lung cancer. It also researches targeted therapies to treat lung cancer and other diseases of the lung at the cellular level.
