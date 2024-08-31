Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

BDRX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products aimed at primary and metastatic cancers of the brain in the United Kingdom. The company is developing MTX110, which is currently in Phase I studies for the treatment of diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme.

