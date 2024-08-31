Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,400 shares, a growth of 63.4% from the July 31st total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %
BDRX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667,853. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Why Dell Can Continue Winning in AI and Beyond
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Veeva’s Stock Jumps on Stellar Q2 Results—Don’t Miss Out
Receive News & Ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biodexa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.