BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.69

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.69 and traded as low as $1.60. BioRestorative Therapies shares last traded at $1.63, with a volume of 19,110 shares traded.

BioRestorative Therapies Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 63.47.

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. BioRestorative Therapies had a negative return on equity of 120.47% and a negative net margin of 13,728.83%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

