Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,870 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,201,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,942,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

