Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Constellation Brands worth $39,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 192,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 250,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 125,730 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,394,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,705,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,724,686,000 after acquiring an additional 462,891 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 141,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,703. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.58. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.21.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

