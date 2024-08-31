BitShares Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last week, BitShares has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One BitShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $47,897.88 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000383 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

