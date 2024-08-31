Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the July 31st total of 116,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 44.8 days.

Shares of BDIMF stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Black Diamond Group has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $465.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

