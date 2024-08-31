BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Legacy Advisors LLC

Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 24.0% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in BlackRock by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $901.81. The company had a trading volume of 478,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,117. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $839.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $808.52. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $596.18 and a 1 year high of $903.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $134.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 32.36%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BlackRock from $910.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays started coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $985.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $880.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.47.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

